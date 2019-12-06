Previous
Next
Faceoff by schmidt
Photo 1780

Faceoff

I was a head coach on my older boy's team this year, and an assistant on my younger boy's team. Being an assistant and with conflicting schedules meant that I wasn't often on the bench during games, which gave me a different perspective.
6th December 2019 6th Dec 19

Nathan Schmidt

ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise