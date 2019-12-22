Previous
Next
Iao Needle by schmidt
Photo 1787

Iao Needle

A pretty cool place to visit, just west of Kahalui.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Nathan Schmidt

ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise