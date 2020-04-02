Previous
Next
Seti by schmidt
Photo 1858

Seti

This is Seti. She's a red-eared slider who has lived well with me for the last 15 years or so.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Nathan Schmidt

ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise