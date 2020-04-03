Previous
Flint and Steel by schmidt
Flint and Steel

Today we went for a "family isolation" hike, down to a ravine on some of my in-laws' farmland. There's an old hearth/chimney where the home that was once there has long since disappeared, and we'd long intended to go down there for a fire and wiener roast.

We gathered wood and kindling for a bit, and then the kids tried their hands at starting it up with flint and steel. Ian managed to get the fire lit - his first time without matches or a lighter! No small feat, especially since we hadn't brought any tinder and the local supply of dried grasses and birch bark was not the best.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Nathan Schmidt

