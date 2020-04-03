Flint and Steel

Today we went for a "family isolation" hike, down to a ravine on some of my in-laws' farmland. There's an old hearth/chimney where the home that was once there has long since disappeared, and we'd long intended to go down there for a fire and wiener roast.



We gathered wood and kindling for a bit, and then the kids tried their hands at starting it up with flint and steel. Ian managed to get the fire lit - his first time without matches or a lighter! No small feat, especially since we hadn't brought any tinder and the local supply of dried grasses and birch bark was not the best.