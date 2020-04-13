Previous
Dai's Sea Chest VIII by schmidt
Photo 1869

Dai's Sea Chest VIII

Once the sea chest panels were cut to size, they got introduced to my dovetail jig and router. These joints will look great when they're all put together.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Nathan Schmidt

