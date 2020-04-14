Previous
Dai's Sea Chest IX by schmidt
Photo 1870

The box panels, all laid out after the dovetails were cut. I use green painter's tape to keep track of which edges match to each other, which way is up, and which side is in or out.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Nathan Schmidt

ace
@schmidt
Photo Details

