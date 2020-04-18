Previous
Dryland by schmidt
Photo 1874

Dryland

One of the boys' hockey coaches is running a dryland session via internet. He kept them hopping for the better part of an hour this morning.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Nathan Schmidt

