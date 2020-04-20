Previous
Catch by schmidt
Still the last of the winter's snow, and the turf was pretty soggy, so we took over the local basketball court to play some catch.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Nathan Schmidt

ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
