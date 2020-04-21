Sign up
Photo 1877
Ice Run
There was a pretty impressive ice run on the North Saskatchewan this evening. We could feel the pedestrian bridge shake as we stood above one of the piers.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Nathan Schmidt
ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
2045
photos
5
followers
4
following
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
21st April 2020 7:37pm
Tags
ice
,
north saskatchewan river
,
golder365
,
river ice
