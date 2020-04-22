Previous
Next
Chipmunk by schmidt
Photo 1878

Chipmunk

The chipmunks really like the rock riprap that they placed on the boardwalk bridge abutments on our Whitemud Creek walk.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Nathan Schmidt

ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise