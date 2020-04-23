Previous
Next
Dai's Sea Chest XIII by schmidt
Photo 1889

Dai's Sea Chest XIII

The internal cabinetry for the sea chest has a drawer and a locked cabinet. I used my drill press to do the first cuts to accommodate one of the lock sets, and then followed up with some chisel work to finish it.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Nathan Schmidt

ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise