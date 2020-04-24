Previous
Dai's Sea Chest XIV by schmidt
Photo 1890

Dai's Sea Chest XIV

This shows the lock set installed. It still needs a selvedge over the keyhole (I've got one somewhere...) but with these pieces of the cabinetry ready, I can proceed with final assembly of the main panels of the chest.
24th April 2020

Nathan Schmidt

@schmidt
