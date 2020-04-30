Previous
Dai's Sea Chest XVII by schmidt
Photo 1896

Dai's Sea Chest XVII

Once the main box of the chest was done, it was time to attend to the skirts. I didn't take any photos of the dovetailing, but that had to be precise for a good fit to the box.

Then it was time to use transfer paper to apply the pattern I wanted - a Maori kowhaiwhai design. It took several hours to complete that task, but it was worth it.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Nathan Schmidt

@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
