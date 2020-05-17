Previous
Next
Dai's Sea Chest XXV by schmidt
Photo 1904

Dai's Sea Chest XXV

For the lid of the internal cabinet, I decided to use some padauk that I had left over from another project as trim. I think it will look even better with a few coats of varnish.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Nathan Schmidt

ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise