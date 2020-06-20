Previous
Solstice 2020
Solstice 2020

We hosted a geocaching event that coincided with summer solstice. This was at one of our favorite local places - the Ministik Fireplace - that was part of a home that was built in 1917. Only the fireplace remains.
