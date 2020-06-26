Previous
Next
End of the World 2 by schmidt
Photo 1934

End of the World 2

Another mountain bike trail brought us to an alternate view of the "End of the World" tangent pile retaining wall.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Nathan Schmidt

@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
531% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise