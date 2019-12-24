Previous
A moment of calm by scillygirl
Photo 403

A moment of calm

Sunrise yesterday morning on the Isles of Scilly. After a lot of windy days a lovely calm morning.
Scilly Girl

I live in the Isles of Scilly and have been encouraged to join 365 project by friends from Cornwall who regularly contribute. I am...
