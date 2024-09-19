Previous
Next
Hot and sunny, 84 degrees and my car says "snow". by scoobylou
Photo 3008

Hot and sunny, 84 degrees and my car says "snow".

19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

Lana Hill

@scoobylou
I'm not a great photographer, but I love taking pictures.
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise