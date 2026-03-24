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Nothing says "love" like hearts on your hooves. by scoobylou
Photo 3556

Nothing says "love" like hearts on your hooves.

24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Lana Hill

@scoobylou
I'm not a great photographer, but I love taking pictures.
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