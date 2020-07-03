Previous
MVIMG_20200703_130922 by scorpi084
185 / 365

MVIMG_20200703_130922

My cat ate the plant I left on the windowsill after finding her a spot. No good deed and all that.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Jasmine

@scorpi084
