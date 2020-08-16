Previous
00100lrPORTRAIT_00100_BURST20200816214648811_COVER by scorpi084
229 / 365

00100lrPORTRAIT_00100_BURST20200816214648811_COVER

I tried the Josephine knots with thicker rope, and I love how it came out.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Jasmine

@scorpi084
