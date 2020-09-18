Previous
00100lrPORTRAIT_00100_BURST20200918182900482_COVER by scorpi084
262 / 365

00100lrPORTRAIT_00100_BURST20200918182900482_COVER

I love the way the sun hits this rose.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Jasmine

@scorpi084
