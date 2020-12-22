Previous
PXL_20201222_200150145.PORTRAIT by scorpi084
357 / 365

PXL_20201222_200150145.PORTRAIT

My girl settling in for a nap on my first day back at work.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Jasmine

@scorpi084
