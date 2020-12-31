Previous
PXL_20210101_014712272.PORTRAIT by scorpi084
Photo 366

PXL_20210101_014712272.PORTRAIT

Wandered into a vintage+ shop, and found the most delightful collection of earrings.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Jasmine

@scorpi084
