Last of the Baubles by scousesmurf
2 / 365

Last of the Baubles

Day two and I'm already scrambling around for ideas 😆
Haven't taken the Christmas tree down yet so the bauble caught my eye
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
