8 / 365
Hand cream
First day of the year that's I've been struggling for an idea so as usual I attach my macro lens and find a random item to photograph 🙂
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
1
0
2
1
365
DC-G90
8th January 2025 9:21pm
reflection
cream
tube
Neil
ace
I like it, nicely done.
January 8th, 2025
