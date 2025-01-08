Previous
Hand cream by scousesmurf
Hand cream

First day of the year that's I've been struggling for an idea so as usual I attach my macro lens and find a random item to photograph 🙂
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Neil ace
I like it, nicely done.
January 8th, 2025  
