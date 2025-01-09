Previous
Emergency Stop by scousesmurf
Emergency Stop

I've been eye up this Escalator for the last month or two but the station has been quite busy when I've been there. Late journey back from work today gave me the opportunity to see what I could get 🙂
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
January 10th, 2025  
