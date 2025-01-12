Sign up
12 / 365
Demolition
I've taken a few photos of this place over the last few years, it's a landmark of the area but not for much longer
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
0
365
Pixel 7a (lynx)
12th January 2025 3:36pm
sun
,
clouds
,
lens flare
,
demolition
