13 / 365
So I said to him... that's not enough data!!
Another challenge from elsewhere was to come up with a macro pareidolia (hidden face) photo. Took me a couple of walks around the house before I found something that fitted the theme, but thankfully I did 😁
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
365
DC-G90
13th January 2025 9:42pm
Public
faces
,
macro
,
usb
,
pareidolia
Zilli~
ace
😅
January 13th, 2025
