Previous
14 / 365
Unzipped
Another of those last minute, not sure what to take day. Think it could have been sharper but it's not too bad
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
14th January 2025 9:22pm
Tags
macro
,
zip
Dave
ace
Nicely done
January 14th, 2025
