Previous
15 / 365
Boulevard
Just an everyday walk to work, brightened up by the rising sun adding a nice shade of orange to this section of the boulevard ☀️
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
1
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
15th January 2025 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
light
,
sun
,
trees
,
path
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the sun light
January 15th, 2025
