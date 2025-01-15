Previous
Boulevard by scousesmurf
15 / 365

Boulevard

Just an everyday walk to work, brightened up by the rising sun adding a nice shade of orange to this section of the boulevard ☀️
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the sun light
January 15th, 2025  
