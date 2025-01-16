Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
Morning had Broken
Wasn't sure how this would turn out. This is the view when walking to work from a different direction. The Winter sunrise adds a lot of interest to almost any scene 🙂
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
road
,
sky
,
trees
