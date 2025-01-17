Previous
Graffiti by scousesmurf
17 / 365

Graffiti

Took another different route into work, via this alleyway. I do love a bit of graffiti
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
4% complete

View this month »

