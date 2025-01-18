Previous
Fire Escape by scousesmurf
Fire Escape

Walked past this on an evening walk and it caught my eye much more than during the day. There were blue neon lights over the road so I had to make it black and white to remove the distraction
Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
