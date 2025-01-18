Sign up
Fire Escape
Walked past this on an evening walk and it caught my eye much more than during the day. There were blue neon lights over the road so I had to make it black and white to remove the distraction
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
18th January 2025 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
black and white
,
stairs
,
steps
,
fire escape
