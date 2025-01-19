Previous
Goose by scousesmurf
19 / 365

Goose

Can always rely on the geese by the canal to pose for me 🙂
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
5% complete

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
January 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome beauty
January 19th, 2025  
