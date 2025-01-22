Previous
Foggy Platform by scousesmurf
Foggy Platform

A foggy start to the morning and I wanted to stay off work and go looking for a nice photo... Unfortunately I'm a good boy so had to settle for a shot of the platform while I was waiting for the train. Black and White seemed the right option too 🙂
Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
