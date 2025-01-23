Sign up
23 / 365
Grooves
Something simple for today, just an old bit of groovy PVC 😁
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
23rd January 2025 9:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
record
,
vinyl
,
grooves
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very groovy
January 24th, 2025
