24 / 365
Knotted
(k)not much time today, so had to just go with what I had to hand
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
macro
string
knot
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is cool looking
January 24th, 2025
Dave
ace
Wonderful close-up with nice textures
January 24th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Looks good against the red background. Nice pun!
January 24th, 2025
