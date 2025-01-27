Previous
The eye has it by scousesmurf
27 / 365

The eye has it

So difficult to take a photo of your own eye, trying to light it without adding blowing out all the details. You also can't easily see what you're doing soing
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great eye
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact