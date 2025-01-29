Previous
Blue by scousesmurf
29 / 365

Blue

Needed to come up with a "Blue" image, so I got a couple of blue gels and held them in front of an LED panel. Didn't quite give me the blue I wanted, so I boosted the settings a little to get this result.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Scouse Smurf

