Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
29 / 365
Blue
Needed to come up with a "Blue" image, so I got a couple of blue gels and held them in front of an LED panel. Didn't quite give me the blue I wanted, so I boosted the settings a little to get this result.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
29
photos
12
followers
14
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
29th January 2025 9:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
petals
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close