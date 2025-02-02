Previous
Cemetery by scousesmurf
Cemetery

I wanted to go somewhere different on my walk today. I ended up in this cemetery, which has lots of amazing gravestones but my favourite photo is of this, because everything in the shot has the same left to right diagonal 🙂
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely photograph and wonderfully composed
February 2nd, 2025  
