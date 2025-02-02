Sign up
Previous
33 / 365
Cemetery
I wanted to go somewhere different on my walk today. I ended up in this cemetery, which has lots of amazing gravestones but my favourite photo is of this, because everything in the shot has the same left to right diagonal 🙂
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
1
1
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
2nd February 2025 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
cemetery
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely photograph and wonderfully composed
February 2nd, 2025
