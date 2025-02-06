Previous
Into the Unknown by scousesmurf
37 / 365

Into the Unknown

There was a nice freezing fog this morning so I took a few photos with my phone. Doesn't totally show the fog but this was the best of them 🙂
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Purdey (Sharon) ace
There is something special about a misty morning. The lone walker adds to the scene. Foggy here in Australia this morning, too!
February 6th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
February 6th, 2025  
