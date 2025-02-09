Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
40 / 365
Wet Feet
This is a close up of one of the Antony Gormley "Another Place" statues on Crosby beach that was visible in my first photo of the year and there's a good chance I'll end up with another one or two later in the year
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
40
photos
14
followers
17
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
9th February 2025 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
clouds
,
statue
,
puddle
,
gormley
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely capture
February 9th, 2025
Scouse Smurf
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks Christine ☺️
February 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close