Wet Feet by scousesmurf
40 / 365

Wet Feet

This is a close up of one of the Antony Gormley "Another Place" statues on Crosby beach that was visible in my first photo of the year and there's a good chance I'll end up with another one or two later in the year
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
10% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely capture
February 9th, 2025  
Scouse Smurf
@365projectorgchristine Thanks Christine ☺️
February 9th, 2025  
