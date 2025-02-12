Previous
Stairs by scousesmurf
43 / 365

Stairs

Another throwaway shot on my way home from work. I'll usually try and take something random just in case I don't get chance to do another one. I did straighten it and convert it to Mono
12th February 2025

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
11% complete

