44 / 365
Spilt
Came across a spilt spices photo online while doing a random search and decided I wanted to try and take something similar and this was my attempt 🙂
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
44
photos
14
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
13th February 2025 9:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
jar
,
spice
,
lid
kali
ace
the lighting is good
February 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous still life
February 13th, 2025
