Spilt by scousesmurf
Spilt

Came across a spilt spices photo online while doing a random search and decided I wanted to try and take something similar and this was my attempt 🙂
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
kali ace
the lighting is good
February 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous still life
February 13th, 2025  
