Strawberry by scousesmurf
46 / 365

Strawberry

Thought I'd try to recreate another shot I saw online, didn't quite get it right though. Angle doesn't really show the spoon and I used shutter priority so the aperture chosen by the camera is a bit too shallow. Something to improve on 🙂
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
12% complete

Photo Details

