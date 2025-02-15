Sign up
Previous
46 / 365
Strawberry
Thought I'd try to recreate another shot I saw online, didn't quite get it right though. Angle doesn't really show the spoon and I used shutter priority so the aperture chosen by the camera is a bit too shallow. Something to improve on 🙂
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
0
0
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
46
photos
14
followers
17
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
15th February 2025 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
spoon
,
strawberry
,
sugar
,
slow shutter
,
motion blur
