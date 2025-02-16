Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
47 / 365
Remains
This is all that remains of a 115 year old building that was home to a National Dry Cleaning business and the building that was being demolished in the photo I posted last month. It's going to be replaced with houses
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
47
photos
14
followers
17
following
12% complete
View this month »
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
16th February 2025 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
demolition
,
girder
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close