Remains by scousesmurf
Remains

This is all that remains of a 115 year old building that was home to a National Dry Cleaning business and the building that was being demolished in the photo I posted last month. It's going to be replaced with houses
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
