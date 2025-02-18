Sign up
Cladding
Had a late evening getting back from work due to train cancellations, so had to resort to a random photo while waiting for the next available train. The cladding on the lift housing caught my attention... I boosted some of settings
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
49
photos
14
followers
17
following
13% complete
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
18th February 2025 7:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
Tags
abstract
cladding
