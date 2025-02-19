Previous
Subway by scousesmurf
50 / 365

Subway

A grimy subway makes for a lovely subject for a photo. No person in the distance this time though 🙂
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Purdey (Sharon) ace
It does! Fantastic capture - leads the viewer right through the image, but doesn't detract from all the interesting graffiti, textures and tones along the way.
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact