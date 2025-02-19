Sign up
Previous
50 / 365
Subway
A grimy subway makes for a lovely subject for a photo. No person in the distance this time though 🙂
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
1
1
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
19th February 2025 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
subway
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
It does! Fantastic capture - leads the viewer right through the image, but doesn't detract from all the interesting graffiti, textures and tones along the way.
February 20th, 2025
