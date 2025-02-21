Previous
21 by scousesmurf
52 / 365

21

Had a challenge theme of 21 and thought I'd never be able to do that... Standing on the platform, I hit the jackpot, just had to take the photo without looking like I was taking it 😁
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nicely done. Sometimes wth street photography that's hard to do.
February 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact