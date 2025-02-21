Sign up
Previous
52 / 365
21
Had a challenge theme of 21 and thought I'd never be able to do that... Standing on the platform, I hit the jackpot, just had to take the photo without looking like I was taking it 😁
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
1
1
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
21st February 2025 7:17pm
Tags
black and white
,
station
,
passengers
Dave
ace
Nicely done. Sometimes wth street photography that's hard to do.
February 21st, 2025
